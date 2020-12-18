NSCDC arrests fake Army Major, recovers vehicles in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

The Nasarawa command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); have arrested 46 years old Amos John Ewuga for alleged job racketeering, impersonation, and fraud.

The command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammed Suraju Idris explained that the Corps mounted surveillance and arrested the said Ewuga along Akwanga-Keffi-Abuja road, following series of complaints received against him.

According to the command, Ewuga, who hails from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the State has been impersonating and posing as a Major in the Nigerian Army and defrauding innocent citizens of the state.

Ewuga is said to have confessed to the crime saying he has extorted millions of naira from innocent job seekers both within and outside Nasarawa state with the promise to provide job opportunities for them in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy and other paramilitary agencies.

Item recovered from him was a dark tinted Army colour Highlander Jeep with registration number RBC 398 JM. Ewuga will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

