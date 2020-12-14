NSCDC arrests eight oil thieves, impounds five trucks in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has nabbed eight suspects alleged to be involved in oil theft and illegal refining of petroleum products in different parts of the State.

The civil defense corps also impounded five trucks used in conveying the stolen and illegally refined products.

The Commandant, NSCDC, Rivers State Command, Muktar Lawal, while parading the suspects and the seized trucks in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the latest arrests were made between the 4th and 15th December this year.

Lawal revealed that most of the products, including Automated Gas Oil, AGO, were concealed in cellophane bags inside the trucks and vehicles for easy transportation.

He said: “On 4th December, 2020 at about at about 10:00 hours, a green Camry with registration number NKE 609 EV Ebonyi loaded with adulterated DPK (Kerosene) was arrested along Iwofe waterfront in Obio/Akpor local government area of the State.

“On the 6th December, 2020, at about 02:45, four suspects with two 40-feets suspected vandalized petroleum oil pipes loaded in an open bodied truck and a self-loader Truck with registration numbers ABC 767 XB Abuja and BGM 532 XA Rivers were arrested at Eteo community, Eleme lga, Rivers State.

“On 10th December, 2020 at about 12:30hrs, a short Truck with Registration number AJA 110 XR Lagos loaded with about 10, 000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO was apprehended along Iwofe Road, Obio/Akpor of Rivers State.

“On the 11th December, 2020 at about 1240hrs, two suspected oil thieves and with Truck Registration number XB 840 SAP were arrested within Ahoada West lga. On 15th December, 2020 a Mack Container Truck with registration number Lagos XM 918 BDC loaded with about 50 drums of AGO was arrested.”

Lawal, further restated the corps’ readiness to protect the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, adding that the resolve was not negotiable.

Enumerating achievements recorded under his watch this year, he said the command has secured 98 convictions, arrest 187 suspected oil thieves, 198 trucks/vehicles used for vandalism, forfeits a thug boat, 10 Trucks for the federal government, adding that 74 cases are currently ongoing with 48 suspects facing trial in the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

