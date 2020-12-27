Nosa Obaseki: I want to break into Hollywood

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian and Canadian actor, Nosa Obaseki, has outlined his plans to break into the American movie industry, Hollywood.

Nosa Obaseki’s journey as a professional actor began in 1998, when he was thrown in the mix by his big brother, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, where he started acting on stage with the likes of Richard Mofe Damijo, Segun Arinze and Stella Damasus.

Reflecting on how the journey in acting began, Nosa Obaseki said: “It all started when my big brother took me from Benin to Lagos in 1998, then I joined his cast for the stage play.”

On his plans for the future, Nosa Obaseki said: “My plan is to break into the Canadian film industry and also make it to Hollywood.”

Nosa Obaseki featured in stage plays like “Idia”, “The Bridge”, “Rendezvous at Hells Gate” and “Obaseki, the Historical Play”.

Nosa Obaseki was part of the crew that worked on the set of the award-winning movie titled “Igodo” as a production assistant.

His love for acting grew so strong, that he started auditioning for roles for TV series and movies.

Nosa Obaseki landed his first major role in a film titled ‘Brave Soldier’ in 2001 and since then the journey has been upward as he has appeared in a lot of TV series and films such as “Tara”, “Brave Soldier”, “Eziza”, “Love”, “Missing Angel”, “Beginning and the End”, “Sleepwalker”, “Emerald”, “Spiritual Husband,” “Seduction,” “Agbawu” and “Ebomisi”.

He has also featured in “Queen of Queens”, “Wide Awake”, “Molly’s Love Story”, “Saving Dreams”, “Believe in You”, “When Love Hurts”, “Sunburn”, “Complicated Lies”, “Not for Sale”, “Divergence”, “Enogie London”, “Obama and Okina”.

Other movies he featured in include “Orhion”, “Abemwinku”, “Aghatiti”, “Sorelle”, “Wede”, “Sacrosanct”, “Prisoner of Passion”, “Europe Package”, “Adam and Eve” and “Bridesmaid”, “Wede” and “Sacrosanct”.

Born in Benin City, Edo State, to the late Mr. Samson Obaseki and late Mrs. Sarah Obaseki, Nosa Obaseki had his elementary education at Usi Primary School and Victory Primary School.

His high school was at Edo College, while he had his tertiary education at the University of Benin, Lagos State University and Herzing College, Toronto, Ontario.

To his credit, Nosa Obaseki has won numerous awards, including Best Actor African Entertainment Awards, Canada; Vigor Awards International, Canada; J-Drims Award of Recognition, Benin City, Edo State; Canada at 150 Art Award, Toronto, Canada; TINFF Achievement in Acting Award, Toronto, Canada, and DEA Awards, Maryland, USA.

Other awards won by the actor include the Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Award, Toronto, Canada; Aberdorc Production Award of Excellence, Toronto, Canada; Best Edo Actor, Edo State Association, Rome, Italy; J-Drims Movie Pictures Best Actor of The Year, Benin City, Edo State, and Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Award, 2020, Toronto, Canada.

