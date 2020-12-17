Northwest governor behind banditry ― APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused an unnamed governor in one of the Northwestern states of being behind the increased wave of banditry in the region.

APC in a statement issued Thursday evening in Abuja by its Acting National Publicity, Mr Yekini Nabena, “challenged security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking a Northwest governor to the heightened cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone”.

Nabena who did not name the governor because of the “security nature of the issue”, said the increased spate of banditry in the North-west was politically-motivated and not unconnected to the unnamed Governor’s alleged sponsorship of banditry and other violent crimes in the zone.

“Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the Northwest governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and criminal activities of bandits in the zone.

“I won’t give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue. However, relevant security agencies must as a matter of urgency investigate the report and determine its veracity. Human life is not what we should play political chess games with.

“We must shun enemies of the country including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who seek political gains from issues of insecurity.

“Our security agencies must also be alert to plots to further destabilise the North-west region and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted from GSSS Kankara, Katsina State”

The party also warned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from politicising the abduction of school boys in Katsina state, accusing it of seeking political gains from issues of insecurity.

APC was reacting to a protest organised by the PDP and its women wing at its campaign headquarters in Abuja.

