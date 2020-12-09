NOGTECH Demo Day: Five $10,000 grant winners to showcase innovation Dec 10

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has scheduled December 10 for the showcasing of innovations by five startups who won $10,000 each from NOGTECH Hackathon.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Technology (NOGTECH) Hackathon opened in July, when NCDMB called on startups, capable of solving crucial challenges facing Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry to apply for its $50,000 grant.

According to a statement by NCDMB, “630 promising startups applied, and at the end of the screening phase, only 15 finalists were selected to proceed to NOGTECH Hackathon which held in September 2020 and spanned across three days.

“At the event crowning, five startups won and got $10,000 grant each. The cash prize was in addition to NCDMB’s support, mentorship, network access, resources to scale their businesses as well as a three-month incubation programme.

“The winners were AirSynQ, Homefort Energy, Gricd Mote, Kiakia Gas and Fuel Intellisense.”

Highlighting the innovative idea of the five-finalists, the statement noted; “while AirsynQ focuses on tackling pipeline vandalism; HomeFort makes cooking gas available to low-income households on a pay-as-you-go model; Gricd improves realtime storage conditions of temperature-sensitive medications both stationary and transient; KiaKia Gas 360 updates users on the safety status of cylinders, and Fuel Intellisense automates vehicle identification and fuel management systems”.

Speaking on Demo Day, the day scheduled for the showcase of the five startups ideas, Francisca Kanayo Chiedu, the Programmes Director noted that efforts have been made during the incubation period to ensure that each team emerges with an innovation that fulfils the solutions pitched at the onset.

