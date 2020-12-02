No project, no re-election, Wike tells serving Rivers LGA chairs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that any local government area chairman in the state who does not have meaningful project should not bother to seek re-election for second tenure.

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of the remolded secretariat of the Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday, said he would support only council chairmen, who have performed in their first term, tasking chairmen of 23 LGAs to present their performance score card as a precondition for qualification.

The governor, who was represented by the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Desmond Akawor, commended chairman of the LGA, Samuel Nwanosike, for utilising the revenue of the council in meaningful projects.

Wike, however,, endorsed the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Nwanosike, for a second term, following what he described as outstanding performance and development projects.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, has made it clear that if you perform well, you will come back and if you did not perform, you won’t return.

“I, as the party chairman in the state, reiterated with the governor that if you do not perform as a chairman, don’t even think of buying form for a comeback.”

Meanwhile, the Local Government Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike, said PDP was the only political party that can stop insecurity in the North-East and fix the economic challenges facing the nation.

