No COVID-19 palliatives in my Lagos residence ― Abike Dabiri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, weekend, debunked the rumour making the round that she hoard Covid-19 palliatives in her G.R.A residence in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The former Member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Ikorodu Constituency was reacting to a social media post alleging her and a former Commissioner of Agriculture in Lagos that both were hoarding Covid-19 pandemic palliatives.

She spoke with Vanguard during the Lagos-East Senatorial Bye-Elections in Ikorodu, Lagos saying she was being accused wrongly.

The social media post by a yet-to-be-identified author had alleged the duo of branding the palliatives after the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Lagos-East Senatorial District by-election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, in order to distribute to voters.

Also, the post said the palliatives were hoarded in Dabiri’s property in G.R.A, Ikorodu and a private school belonging to the former commissioner. It says, “There are palliatives inside Abike Dabiri’s house, in G.R.A, Ikorodu.

“They are branding it with Abiru sticker and also inside Kith and Kit school, along Ibeshe Road, that belongs to the former commissioner of Agric, under Tinubu,”

However, Dabiri has debunked the rumour describing it as misleading and capable of inciting violence by political gladiators.

She said, “I was surprised when I read it in the social media that there were palliatives in my house. It doesn’t anger me because I don’t think we should stoop so low because of political ambition,”

She advised Nigerian youths to avoid being used for political ambition but should mobilize to ensure they are voted and be voted for. “If we look at the legal aspect of it, inciting people into violence or breaking into people’s property is a criminal offence and this should not be encouraged.

“With social media, there is instant judgment as the lies may be believed but measures should be taken to avoid this and the social media should be well regulated.

“This goes beyond the user and those who control the social media activities should bear this in mind,”

On her advise to Nigerian youths, she said,” There is no reason why Nigerian youths cannot be successful in elections but this should be pursued objectively rather than launching a campaign of calumny.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: