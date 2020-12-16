Breaking News
NNPC begins rehabilitation of broken Lagos gas pipeline

***says ‘no cause for alarm’

By Udeme Akpan

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has commenced the rehabilitation of the broken gas pipeline along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the NNPC spokesperson, Dr Kennie Obateru, urged members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures have been put in place to avert any danger, adding that repair work has commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible.

He explained that the pipeline break was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation work in the area resulted in gas leakage, adding that it was promptly contained through the efforts of NNPC team, officials from the Lagos State Government, and other stakeholders.

However, he quoted the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, Engineer Faruk Usman, as stating that, “The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurized such that it poses no danger to the public.”

