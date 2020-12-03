NMA Lagos confers lifetime achievement award on Prof. Akinyanju

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA Lagos State Chapter has presented the lifetime achievement award to the Founder/Chairman of Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, Professor Olu Akinyanju.

The presentation was made during the Physician of the Year Award ceremony. Speaking about the Professor Akinyanju, the NMA said “we are presenting you this lifetime achievement award in recognition and celebration of your exemplary leadership and dogged fight in the battle against sickle cell disease in Nigeria.”

Nigeria has the highest burden of SCD in the world and is also the top sickle cell endemic country in Africa. About 40 million Nigerians are healthy carriers of the sickle cell gene, while about 150,000 children are born with sickle cell disease yearly, according to the WHO.

READ ALSO:

Moreover, it has been estimated that SCD is responsible for an annual infant death of over 100,000 in Nigeria, representing more than 8 per cent of infant mortality in the country.

Professor Olu Akinyanju, a world renowned haematologist and clinical geneticist, is member of World Health Organisation (WHO)’s expert committee on hereditary disease. He currently advises the WHO on the introduction of sickle cell programming in developing countries. Prof Akinyanju’s pioneering efforts led to the establishment of the National Sickle Cell Centre in Lagos.

Another awardee at the NMA Lagos Chapter Physician of the Year event was Dr Ola Brown, Founder Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company. She was specially recognised and awarded for her “outstanding and selfless contribution to the advancement of medicine in Nigeria, and the promotion of good health for the citizens.” Dr Ola Brown who had voluntarily given up her medical license to focus exclusively on healthcare financing and economics was the only awardee recognised by NMA for achievements outside clinical practice.

The prestigious Physician of the Year awards is an initiative of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association. The body is the largest medical association in the West African sub-region with over 40,000 members from 36 state branches. The award celebrates the people behind the innovations and advancements in the medical field in Nigeria.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: