NMA ask health professionals to be alive to duties

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has said that health professionals need to be alive to their duties and understand their roles in the society and to the government in providing policy guidance, planning and technical assistance as well as the implementation of National Health Policy.

It also harped on the need to make available a conducive environment for medical training that should be modulated by the dynamics within the healthcare system, to continue to meet up with international best practice.

The NMA, however, frowns at any medical and dental practitioner who will act in a way that will bring the medical profession into public disrepute but promised that it will continue to encourage its members to adopt the patient-centred approach in clinical practice.

President of NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, said at the Awka 2020 National Executive Council NEC, meeting in Anambra State.

Prof. Ujah lamented the poor infrastructure, inadequate equipment, inadequate manpower and the competing demands for the review of the training curriculum for Doctors as challenges facing the Nigerian health sector, describing them as multi-dimensional.

The NEC meeting with the theme “Medical doctors and leadership in the society: Time for a paradigm shift in medical training” with a sub-theme: “Managing mental health in COVID-19 depressed economy”, promised that doctors will continue to advocate for members of to be above board in their practice so as to enhance the quality of health care and reduce quackery.

The NMA President, however, noted that the persistent despair in the health system underscores the need for a paradigm shift in the training of not only medical doctors but all healthcare professionals in the country to contribute to better health care service delivery to all Nigerians.

“We frown at any Medical and Dental practitioner who acts in a way that will bring our great profession into public opprobrium. NMA will, however, continue to encourage our members to adopt the patient-centred approach in clinical practice”

“I must thank the doctors for their untiring efforts and firmness to contain the global health emergency, the Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19, Pandemic in Nigeria. In spite of working in less than optimal conditions, characterized by inadequate consumables and equipment, shortage of manpower, paltry hazard allowance and the near absence of regular and structured capacity development programmes, you have all continued to discharge your duties with diligence and unprecedented commitment.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of NMA, Anambra State, and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, for the NEC meeting, Dr Jide Onyekwelu, described health care delivery in Nigeria as not adequate, adding that COVID-19 global pandemic further exposed the inadequacy.

