Nkanga describes Buhari’s failure to honour Reps invitation as unfortunate

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Former military governor of Akwa Ibom state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Rtd, has described the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to honour invitation by members of the House of Representatives on Thursday as unfortunate.

Nkanga who is also the national Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said it would been wise if the president had met with the federal Lawmakers to look into the frightening and worsening security situation in the country.

He said the argument by the Attorney-General of the Federal and minister of justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) that the National Assembly lacked the constitutional powers to summon the president to explain security situation in the country was a sad development.

He advised that Nigerian leaders must be more concerned about how to address the insecurity in the country and not who controls power.

His words, “The Lawmakers only invited the President Buhari in connection with the worsening insecurity in the country. The presidency had consented to the invitation earlier, So there is nothing wrong with that.

“It is just sad that somebody (Attorney General) now try to bring politics into the whole thing, saying the National doesn’t have the constitutional right to invite the president to discuss issue concerning the insecurity in the country.

” That means they care less about the lives of the citizens; they (presidency) are not forthcoming on how they are going to resolve the insecurity challenge bedeviling the country.

” And I am afraid if they continue this way, people may start taking Laws into their own hands, and that is the anarchy we have been warning against. I always pray that the situation does not get to that”

Nkanga stressed that he was however waiting for the government in power to tell Nigerians what they are doing to address the insecurity problem, as he simply queried, “or will they just leave things like that while people continue to die everyday?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

