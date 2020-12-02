NIWA unveils plan to float new jetty in Badagry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Adeyinka

The National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, is set to float a new jetty in Badagry, Lagos State, with a view to improving inland waterways transport within the state.

Managing Director, NIWA, George Moghalu, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi 1, on the backdrop of a two-day training workshop on the safe handling of small crafts for ferry operators in Badagry.

Moghalu stated: “If we develop our waterways, a lot of economic activities would take place in the water sector and it would boost our national economy. We plan to build a world-class jetty; a jetty designed by professionals as we want to ensure quality. The jetty would not waste time as soon as we start.

“In NIWA our primary concern is to make sure our waterways are all year navigable. By the time we develop our waterways, we would reduce pressure on our roads because our roads are not designed to carry the pressure they are carrying now. The moment we develop our waterways, the congestion on the port will not be there. We are concerned about safety on our waterways and we have put in protocols to ensure that we achieve safety.

“We are continuing in an effort to ensure we clear all the debris, dregs, and water hyacinth as they grow on our waterways. We are doing everything we can to justify the investment of the government to make sure our waterways are navigable.”

On his part, Oba Akran of Badagry commended the regulator for organizing the training program for its people and also helping to improve the Badagry waterways.

He said that the planned jetty is a welcome development which would help in bridging the gap between Badagry and the rest of the state.

