NIPSS DG, Professor Habu Galadima, is dead

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Professor Habu Galadima, is dead.

Confirming the DG’s death, a statement signed by the Director of Administration, Brigadier General CFJ Udaya (retd) said: ”On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Galadima was appointed DG of NIPSS in August 2019.

