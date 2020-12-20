NIPSS DG, Galadima, was an intellectual colossus— Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru—ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Habu Galadima, the Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, describing him as an intellectual colossus, who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

President Buhari said this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President said: “Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions.”

He commiserated with the family of the late Galadima, friends, the government and the people of Nasarawa State.

He said: “With the death of Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large have lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

The DG’s death was announced, Sunday, in a statement by the Director of Administration, Brigadier General CFJ Udaya (retd).

He said: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning December 20 after a brief illness.

