Nine injured as OPC clash over Apomu/Ikoyi land dispute

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nine residents of Apomu and Ikoyi towns were reportedly injured as members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ikoyi and Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State clash over a land dispute.

The state Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that OPC members in the two communities clashed while claiming to be protecting their territorial interests.

It was gathered that the two Apomu groups were led by one Akerele while the Ikoyi faction was led by one Jagun. They were both involved in a gun duel around 6 pm on Monday creating panic among residents in the two neighboring communities.

Sources in the community said it was a clash of interest between the two factions, especially between Akerele and Jagun over recruitment of members especially the aggressiveness of the former over Jagun.

However, Wale Alamu said the crisis was fueled by an age-long boundary dispute between the two communities as the duo were only leading a proxy battle.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Isokan Local Government Area, Hakeem Oladeni said the crisis is being resolved as representing of both Onikoyi and Alapomu, as well as OPC groups were summoned to a peace meeting at the Area Commander’s office at Ikire, Irewole local government area.

However, the state Police Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the crisis was a result of the show of force over the crisis but stakeholders were at a peace treaty.

“Oodua Peoples Congress in both communities were involved in a show of force for territorial supremacy. Presently, stakeholders in the two communities have signed a peace treaty before the Police Area Commander in Ikire and normalcy has returned to the communities,” she said.

Similarly Osun OPC Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe disclosed that not less than nine persons were injured in the clash but also corroborated that peace has returned to the towns.

