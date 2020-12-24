Breaking News
NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, haziness from Dec 24

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North Central cities throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It anticipated partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over inland and coastal cities of South with slim prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and River in the evening hours.

“For Friday, Dust haze condition is anticipated over the northern region with visibility range of 2km to 5km. The North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South should be in partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

“However, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over coastal cities in the morning , while few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom state in the afternoon and evening hours.“

According to it, dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m are anticipated over the northern region on Saturday.

NiMet forecast North Central region to be in dust hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged the southern region to be in cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

