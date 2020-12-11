Nigeria’s ambassador to the US, Justice Nsofor passes on

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, the 85-year-old Nigerian ambassador to the United States is dead.

He reportedly passed away on Thursday night in a Maryland hospital.

Justice Sylvanus Nsofor was appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, after a mild drama at his Senate confirmation hearing.

Born on March 17, 1935, Nsofor was appointed a judge in 1977 and he spent 28 years on the bench, 13 of which were as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: