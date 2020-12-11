Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria’s ambassador to the US, Justice Nsofor passes on

On 2:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, the 85-year-old Nigerian ambassador to the United States is dead.

He reportedly passed away on Thursday night in a Maryland hospital.

ALSO READ: 2023: Zoning presidency to South East ‘ll heal civil war wounds — Obono-Obla

Justice Sylvanus Nsofor was appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, after a mild drama at his Senate confirmation hearing.

Born on March 17, 1935, Nsofor was appointed a judge in 1977 and he spent 28 years on the bench, 13 of which were as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!