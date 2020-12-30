Nigerians harbour too much hatred to handle guns — Ogundokun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A community leader and High Chief of Iwo, Abiola Ogundokun said Nigerians harbour too much hatred towards each other for any government to sanction the use of arm by individuals.

He said approving license for individuals to bear gun could lead to more chaos as he claimed Nigerians lack the necessary discipline to handle a gun, especially as the hatred towards one another in the society is unbearable.

Speaking during the 41st memorial prayer of his father in Iwo, he said there is too much conspiracy against Nigeria and it will take a commitment from all stakeholders to return the country to the path of peace and harmony.

The Obanla of Iwo added that to tackle insecurity appropriately in the country parents must nurture their children with appropriate values rather than emphasising on materialism that usually forced them to want to cut corners to achieve success.

“If everybody is licenced to carry gun many people will be killed. Both criminals and innocent people. Recently, they kidnapped boys in 334 boys in Kankara, Katsina State on a bike, that is a big conspiracy the state. We are not disciplined in this country, looks at USA and other developed countries where people are allowed to carry a gun, there is strict control against indiscriminate use and the leaders respect the rule of law, respect the police and citizens obey the law. But here, criminals gang up with elites to unleash terror on the society.

“Even elites lack the temperament to carry a gun because once a misunderstanding occurs the next thing you will witness is that they will just roll out their guns and begin to kill one another.”

“All of us the parent should run less after money but the quality upbringing of our children, it is a great community service. We should work and think of what we can do for the community.

“Parent must go back to the family and turn themselves to a teacher and role model by instilling discipline in their wards so that everybody can be responsible. we must give ourselves to our God, look at the Imam, pastors they are flying an aeroplane at the detriment of the poor people,” he said.

