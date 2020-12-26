Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigerians, especially women, have been charged to wake up to their responsibility of being homemakers, in order to have a better Nigeria.

Dr. Oluwafemi Aladenusi from Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos, gave the charge at 2020 Women Conference organised by the New Seraph on “The Women of Valour” at the church premises in Sattelite town.

In a message at the occasion, Aladenusi, who was guest speaker, said the reason for the programme was to see women performing their responsibilities effectively in their family and in the community.

She made known the capacity of a family woman in the sense that “When you educate a woman, you educate the whole world, which is as a result of the great power God has given unto them.”

Also in her message, she said a virtuous woman is one with great ideology, courageous, full of strength, and wisdom personified.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the major reason things go wrong in the family is because women fail to perform their activities well, most especially when they disrespect their husband.

She, however, enjoined women to be respectful, be homemakers and not home breakers, ensure things are done orderly, be trustworthy and helpmate to their husband, adding that the government should empower the women so that they will not be a liability to their husband.

In her remark, prophetess Aroja Funmilayo Awolabi said it is high time the women began to see themselves as nation builders, game changers and responsible human beings.

Awolabi made it known that women are helpmate to the men and to pray by reminding God His words concerning the immorality in the country.

The doctor said in the family, women should not be in competition with their husband, but rather submit to their husband in order to build a better nation.

She noted that women are the brain box of the men, urging the government to show concern to the plight of the womenfolk.

In related news, Superintendent Mother Oluwatoyin Okoo, while revealing the Founder of the programme as Dr Yomi Shokoya, said: “The annual programme was set aside to ensure that we have women of good character and value, women that can manage the affairs of their family effectively in our community.”

In conclusion, they advised all family women to be helping hands to their husband, respecting their husband, and that their character should be Christ-like in nature.

They also enjoined the government to show concern to things that pertain to women in the community, and in turn, there would be women who are nation builders and home builders in the country at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: