Nigerian women told to be homemakers, not breakers

Arogbonlo Israel

Nigerians especially women folks have been charged to wake up to their responsibility in order to have a better Nigeria.

The guest speaker Dr (Mrs) Oluwafemi Aladenusi from Federal College of Education Technical, Akoka-Lagos

gave the charge at 2020 Women Conference organised by the New Seraph tagged “The women of valour” held at the church premises in Sattelite Town, Lagos.

In a message to the occasion, Aladenusi said the reason for the programme was to see women performing their responsibilities effectively in their family and in the community.

She made known the capacity of a woman in the sense that “When you educate a woman, you educate the whole world which is as a result of the great power God has given unto them”.

Also in her message, she said a virtuous woman is one with great ideology, courageous, full of strength, and wisdom personified.

According to her, the major reason things go wrong in the family is that women fail to perform their activities well most especially when they disrespect their husband.

She, however, enjoined women to be respectful, be a homemaker and not a home breaker, ensure things are done orderly, be trustworthy and helpmate to their husband, adding that the government should empower the women so that they will not be a liability to their husband.

In her remark, prophetess Aroja Funmilayo Awolabi said it is high time the women begin to see themselves as nation builders, game changers and responsible human beings.

Awolabi made it known that women are helpmate to the men and to pray by reminding God His words concerning the immorality in the country.

The doctor said women should not be in competition with their husband but rather submit to their husband in order to build a better nation.

She did not neglect the fact that women are the brain box of the men, urging them to work together with the men in order to build a great nation.

She also urged the government to show concern to the plight of the women folk because what a man can do, a woman can do better.

In related news, Superintendent Mother Oluwatoyin Okoo while revealing the founder of the programme as Dr Yomi Shokoya, said; “The annual programme was set aside to ensure that we have women of good character and value, women that can manage the affairs of their family effectively in our community.”

In conclusion, they advised all women to be helping hands to their husband, respecting their husband, and that their character should be Christ-like in nature.

They also enjoined the government to show concern to things that pertain women in the community, and in turn, there would be women who are nation builders and home builders in the country at large.

