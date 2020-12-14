Nigerian music stars, Omah Lay and Tems remanded in Ugandan prison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian singers Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, have reportedly been remanded in prison in Uganda, until Wednesday,16th of December when they would be expected to appear before a Court.

The Ugandan Police made this known today via its official Twitter handle. “The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.”

“The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond, were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP. They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.” the tweet reads.

According to earlier reports, the singers were arrested and charged to court in Uganda for making an appearance at a concert held in the country at Speke Resort, Kampala, on Saturday 12th of December, despite Covid19 social distancing regulations.

Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed their arrest on Twitter on Sunday.

Mr Owoyesigyire also announced that Dungu Ivan, the manager of the venue where the musicians performed, and the events manager, Prim Kasana, were also in their custody. Ms Tems’s manager, Muyiwa Awomiyi, was also arrested.

The arrest was on the heels of a public outcry by Ugandan entertainers, who castigated the Police for allowing international artistes to hold concerts while the local ones are denied.

Omah Lay was reportedly taken to Kitalya prison, while his colleague Tems was taken to Kigo prison.

“Finally @temsbaby & @Omah_Lay are take to Kitalya prison and Tems is taken to Kigo prison, Omah Lay is taken to kitalya prison until 16 Dec2020 and the event orginisers /Promoters and they will have to appear to High Court on Wednesday,” music promoter, @davidsancez256, tweeted.

While Tems has so far been inactive on social media since her arrest, Omah Lay has tweeted about the incident and shared that the Ugandan Government has prohibited the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs form securing their release. He also suggested that there is something bigger at play and he seems to be taking the fall for it.

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond, were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

Yes I’m with the Ugandan police… something about the show from last night. Everything would be fine… Omah 💜 — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 13, 2020

