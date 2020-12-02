Nigerian Maritime University commence moves to get IMO accreditation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, has began the process of getting the International Maritime Organization’s, IMO, accreditation.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Maureen Etebu, said that all they need in terms of personnel and equipment were put in place before she left as Vice Chancellor.

Etebu also told Vanguard Maritime Report that over five simulators to aid the quality of students’ training were procured adding that some of the equipment was being installed as at the time she exited the University.

READ ALSO 2023: Rotimi Amaechi backs Fashola on zoning

She explained that at some point in her attempt to position the school for the IMO accreditation, she had to lay-off some staff that did not have the requisite qualification to teach some core courses and the community and some people in the University moved against her and accused her of ethnic cleansing.

A visit to the University by Vanguard Maritime Report shows that the world class diving along with the swimming pool have been completed and currently in use by students.

The Electronic library is also fully functional just as housing quarters for teaching staff have also been completed and occupied while the University hospital with a sizeable number of beds for students and staff is also functional.

Kindly Share This Story: