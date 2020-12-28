Breaking News
Nigerian celebrities, Akpororo, Duru, Gordons to storm Prophet Fufeyin’s church for crossover 

Popular Nigerian Celebrities, including Akpororo, Francis Duru, Gordons and others have been confirmed for a cross over service at the Warri-based Mercy City, led by Senior Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Fufeyin, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that the service is expected to be a miraculous one following the many historic events in 2020.

According to him, celebrities such as comedian Akpororo and Gordons, and epic Nollywood’s Golden boy, Francis Duru, have endorsed the Mercy City Crossover Night as the place to be.

Fufeyin noted that the Crossover Night would be a plethora of events, from a night of celebration, to prophecies and miracles, signs and wonders, and pure Christian entertainment and a platform for gospel talent expressions.

