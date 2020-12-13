Breaking News
Nigerian Breweries shuts down Lagos with launch of new brand, Desperados

Desperados, the world’s first tequila flavoured beer was launched in Nigeria on December 12, 2020, with an exclusive party held at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos. This once-in-a-lifetime experience attracted a handful of partygoers who relished the sweet contrasting taste of fiery tequila and icy beer in one bottle.

The lager first produced by Fischer Brewery, founded in 1821 in Strasbourg, France, and produced by Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, a Heineken Operating company, has made its mark in over 86 countries worldwide.

Trailing its success in the European markets for the last 10 years, Desperados dares to attract a “Nation of Trybes” made up of young adults, who are confident, ready to challenge the norms and stand out. With the campaign tagged, “Made To Be Different’’.

Speaking on the brand launch, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Emmanuel Oriakhi, said, “What better time than the festive period to launch our brand that embodies the upbeat season and is full of life? Desperados is the best authentic drink to get the party started with your trybe. As a brand, we are looking to build a community of young Nigerians who are spontaneous, driven by great taste and ready to experiment.”

