Nigerian Afro-beat star fixes date for new song under Nsogbu Records

Nigerian Afro-beat artiste, Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime, better known as Popular (Popularisloud), has announced that his new single would be released to the delight of his fans in January, 2021.

The Delta State born artiste added that the new banger titled ‘CASH’ would be released on January 1st, 2021 under the Nsogbu Records.

Popular, who announced the date through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, assured his fans that the new single would not fall short of his previous songs that had not only entertain but educate them.

Some of the previous singles dropped by the artiste were ‘New Skool, Energy, Dodorima, Para and Ogini.

As gathered, music charts and playlists often get dominated whenever Popular drops a new music and observers have remarked that consistency has defined the singer’s career.

He revealed that he delved into the Nigeria entertainment industry to make an impact on the youth via music medium.

Popularisloud, a graduate of Computer Science from of Oghara Polytechnic, noted that music has always been a getaway for him while growing up.

According to him, he is in the industry to contribute his own little quota in terms of the quality of songs coupled with motivation messages that will be worthy of listening.

The music act despite being based in Lagos has become famous among fans for his songwriting skill with some section of the industry regarding him as one who surprises many with how he keeps his fanbase intact.

With Afrobeats perhaps the rave genre across the globe at the moment, Popular believes that he can continue to expand the frontiers of Afrobeats with his regular releases which have been to positive reception across the continent.

The singer’s music journey, according to him, started at tender age that many venture into music because of the apparent attendant flamboyant lifestyle, Popularisloud says it was passion, not pecuniary incentives that drew him to music.

The Nsogbu Records artiste had shared the stage with renowned acts such as Davido, Erigga Fireboy DML, Ycee, DJ Neptune and DJ Humility.

While many of his colleagues dream of getting such recognition, Popular says that it’s just one of long line of feats he intends to achieve in the industry as he restates his ambition to take Afro-pop to the global centre stage.

