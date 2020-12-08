Nigeria to strengthen bilateral trade with France – Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reinstated the nation commitment towards strengthening it business relationship with France.

Osinbajo gave this reassurance during the celebration of the French week 2020. According to him, Nigeria is committed in keeping the business relationship with France.

“The activities of the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, FNCCI, is a clear demonstration of serious commitment to the growth of the France Nigeria business relationship.

“One of the priorities for the government of Nigeria is to provide jobs for the 70 percent young population being positioned for National development.

“For Nigeria, the vision is to create significant improvement in the business environment and support for business sectors.” he said.

The Vice President also disclosed the current administration plan on solar power intervention for 5 million homes been put in place

He welcomed everyone in the renewable energy space to be a part of this project.

In a welcome remark, the Ambassador of France to Nigeria H.E Mr. Jérôme PASQUIER, noted that the acceptance of the Vice President to host the French business community in a space of two weeks shows a positive commitment towards the promotion of the France Nigeria relationship

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman Board of Director of the FNCCI Alhaji Usman Mohammed, stated that, “France Nigeria relationship has continued to grow with the number of French companies doubling in Nigeria over the last decade.

“One point I want to raise is that the French companies coming to Nigeria, creates FDI footprints that transform into jobs and support communities wirh various Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR initiatives.”

The discussants at the meeting include the CEO’s of Total Nigeria, Airfrance, SPIE Oil and Gas, Kwik Deliveries, and Danone (Fanmilk), also Board Member of FNCCI and Ned Orange middle East & Africa Mrs. Victoria Adefala, The Consul General Mrs Laurence Monmayrant, The Economic Counselor, Mr.Jan Gwenole DG, NIPC Miss Yewande Sadiku, And DG FNCCI, Mr. Moses Umoru actively participated at the engaging session.

