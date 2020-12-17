Nigeria to host World Summit for single market in Africa in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria will host the World Summit for Single Market in Africa on March 23, 2021, an official has said.

Mr. Angelo Elosia, the Chairman/Chief Coordinator, Invest in Africa World Summit and Expo said this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the Invest in Africa World Summit and Expo 2020 with Digital Economy in Africa (DEAP) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the Invest in Africa summit was a transitional programme that was expected to usher in the World Summit for a single market in Africa in 2021.

The programme was tagged: “Economic and Technical Innovations for Africa During and After COVID-19”.

“The offshoot from here will be the World Summit for Single Market in Africa which will take place here in the country on March 23, 2021.

“The idea is to bring the various African countries under one umbrella and to harness the regional market for Africa’s structural transformation.

“We look forward to the hosting of the event as Nigeria is ripe and Africa is indeed ready for the world,” he said.

He noted that the goal of the summit, which started in 2003 was to bring together countries’ leaders, stakeholders, international investors, and industry decision-makers to foster economic and bilateral relationships.

“The summit brings into focus the African aspiration both in rural and urban areas with the opportunity of coming together to foster these aspirations in economic and grassroots development.

“It will also promote investments and partnerships for sustainable economic development towards poverty eradication in Africa.

“Some of its objectives include investing in digital infrastructure, literacy and skills, financial services, digital entrepreneurship and innovation, youth development, and women empowerment.

“Others are to promote and create a forum for partnerships and joint ventures in Africa, to mention a few,” he said.

