Nigeria needs coherent policy to reverse decline in Foreign Direct Investments flow – NIPC

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Yewande Sadiku has said that Nigeria requires a coherent policy that will change its economic reforms to reverse decline in Foreign Direct Investments flow expected in the 2021 fiscal period.

Sadiku said this at a 2020 journalists Retreat held yesterday in Abuja.

Sadiku said due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a decline of between 40 to 50 per cent is expected in 2020/2021, adding that this is the lowest level in almost 20 years.

In a presentation entitled “Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on Investment in Nigeria’’ Sadiku highlighted the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global economic growth and FDI.

She said globally, FDI had been falling since 2015 while in Nigeria FDI flow has been under pressure before COVID-19.

She noted that the impact was expected to be worse than the global financial crises due to the negative effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She said that FDI was stagnated during the COVID-19 lockdown because there was shutdown on implementation of ongoing projects due to closures of sites.

SADIKU explained that due to the pandemic, there was tightening margins for investment while there was automatic effect on reinvested earnings, a key component of FDI.

Based on NIPC investments announcement, Sadiku noted that the Commission tracked $41.71bn investment in 2017, $73.07bn investments in 2018, $24.44bn in 2019 and $9.01bn in 2020.

