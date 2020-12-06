Breaking News
Nigeria Bar Association honours Maduka with award

By Chris Onuoha

It has been a harvest of awards for The Lion of Africa, Okosisi Orumba, Dr. Godwin Maduka as he receives an outstanding award because of his sterling qualities and unmatched benevolence to mankind from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Barrister Ifeoma Maduka Arisa received the “outstanding services to humanity” award on behalf of Okosisi Orumba, Dr. Godwin Maduka on Friday 4th December 2020 in Enugu.

These awards and recognitions have proven the maxim that a golden fish has no hiding place right.

This maxim aptly describes Dr. Godwin Maduka, a frontline Governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, who has been honoured as the best philanthropist of the year 2020 by the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Oji River, Enugu.

