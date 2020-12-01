Nigeria a great country to be proud of — Akpabio

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio has said that Nigeria is a great country that citizens should be proud of and contribute meaningfully to her overall development.

Mrs Akpabio stated this when she reviewed the parade during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1A) corps members deployed to Ondo State and those dislodged from Lagos State.

The State Coordinator who stood in for Governor Akeredolu said that the corps members should strive and leave a lasting legacy and cultivate good relationships at their various places of primary assignment.

The NYSC Coordinator said that she had no doubt that the crop of patriotic Nigerians that have obeyed the clarion call and presented themselves for mobilisation into the laudable Scheme will give a good account of themselves as they move into the second phase of the four cardinal programmes of NYSC.

“I am confident that all of you will represent us very well wherever you are posted and I want to admonish you to be good image-makers whose outstanding services will justify the huge investment every sector has made on you.”

“Be a good ambassador at your places of primary assignment and within your host communities so that the confidence reposed in your ability to turn the country to an enviable economy among the comity of nations would be achieved,” she said.

It would be recalled that 634 prospective corps members made up of 436 deployed to Ondo State and 198 dislodged from Lagos State registered for the service three weeks ago at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko out of which 161 secured relocations to other states on health and marital grounds.

In addition to this, 200 corps members from 2020 Batch ‘A’ service year who could not finish their orientation course in March because of COVID -19 joined the Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1A) to fulfil the requirements for the induction programme.

