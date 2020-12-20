Niger Delta youths rally support for Buhari’s decisions on NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Youth leaders from the Niger Delta have called on the people of the oil rich region to support President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The body also decried the lack of unity in the region stating that it uncovered a plot by self-serving politicians to keep the zone divided using issues surrounding NDDC

The leaders on the platform of Niger Delta Youths for Development, NDYD, in a statement it issued in Port Harcourt, weekend, said their findings revealed that some politicians within and their collaborators outside the region, were determined to keep causing tension and confusion in the Niger Delta using the NDDC.

NDYD in the statement signed by the Coordinator, Ebi Elijah, said the people behind the plot were against permanent resolutions of the crisis in the commission.

Ebi said such persons were responsible for sponsored criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to clean up the commission through a forensic audit before inaugurating a substantive board for the NDDC.

He said: “They realised that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to appoint Effiong Okon Akwa, a sole administrator of NDDC, was strategic. Unlike the IMC that they could penetrate through any of its members, they have only one person, who is answerable to the President, to confront and they know it is going to be difficult to have their ways.

“Therefore, the only thing they have decided to do is to keep creating confusion and disunity in the region by sponsoring attacks on Akwa to force President Buhari to change his decision on sole administration of NDDC pending the outcome of the forensic audit”.

“NDDC is the cord that binds the entire Niger Delta. If the commission is not performing in an optimum level, our region will continue to be far away from development. The commission has failed and we all agree to its failure.

“If the President based on the advice of the Niger Delta governors has decided to clean up the mess in the commission through a forensic audit, we should be kind and cooperative enough to allow the cleansing process to go on seamlessly. We should avoid divisive tendencies capable of distracting and derailing the process”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

