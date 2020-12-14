Nickelodeon Africa is set to premiere Tyler Perry’s kids scripted series ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’

Kindly Share This Story:

Kid rapper and pint-sized powerhouse Young Dylan will join the Nickelodeon Africa family this festive season.

The brand-new live-action series, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, will premiere on Monday, 14th December exclusively on Nickelodeon Africa (DStv Channel 305) at 16:25 CAT/15:25 WAT.

Executive produced, directed and written by Perry, the first scripted kids’ series by Tyler Perry, follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, Young Dylan played by Dylan Gilmer, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “Festive season kids viewing has never been more entertaining and exciting these holidays. We are thrilled to bring, Tyler Perry’s first kids scripted series to our channel and parents can rest assured their kids will be happily entertained this festive season. Our young viewers can look forward to a hilarious, relatable and street smart Dylan Wilson”.

In Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, Dylan’s grandmother Viola realises that raising her grandson is too much to take on, so she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles, his wife Yasmine and their two kids Rebecca and Charlie. Suddenly, the Wilson family household needs to adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins. From Dylan giving Rebecca and Charlie lessons in “swag” and street smarts, to learning that even rappers have rules in the Wilson house. The series follows the hilarious hijinks this family faces as they try to get on the same beat.

Nickelodeon’s partnership with Tyler Perry is part of his long-term pact with ViacomCBS, producing original series for BET Networks (The Oval and Sistas) and other ViacomCBS channels, with exclusive licensing rights on this programming. Additionally, Perry recently announced his joint venture with BET Networks for the new streaming video on demand service BET+.

The production of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

