NewsClickNG marks 3rd year of excellence in media practice

Kindly Share This Story:

NEWSCLICKNG, a frontline media organisation redefining the present and future of innovative news media in Nigeria today celebrating its 3rd anniversary in of execellence in the media space.

A Statement released by the news website states that the year 2020 is a good time to tell the story of how the online newspaper started and grew to become one of leading news platforms in the country.

The statement reads:”NewsClickng is an offshoot of a carefully planned socio-enterprise by a group of highly talented, experienced, and upwardly mobile professionals in media practice with diverse backgrounds but united by a common desire of public interest communication, and developmental journalism that put Nigeria at the centre of Africa and world affairs.

“The media group headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, and published by the parent company, NEWSCLICK MEDIA, was formally launched in October 2017, without much fanfare but its sterling strides after three years of operation are robust and cannot be concealed.

“Beyond breaking everyday news happenings in the country, what stands NEWSCLICKNG out in the sector it finds itself was, and still is its developmental style of journalism practice and zero tolerance for fake news, which has seen the media in gathering and publishing contents that have made an impact in the public and private sector in Nigeria; as well as opened international opportunities for the news platform.

“This year, 2020, has been challenging for several businesses (media inclusive) owing to the havoc brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, NEWSCLICKNG’s has cause to celebrate its three years of refreshing journalism practice. Worthy of commendation is that the news platform has been able to remain true to its readers in terms of editorial obligations – a resilience imbibed from its humble beginnings and experiences over the years.

“Not relenting on its goal to offer quality news content served in the best formats to its inestimable readers, NEWSCLICKING undergoes timely re-organisation and redesigning of its web infrastructure outlook to ensure it is more readership friendly and up to date with technology.

“The medium’s online editorial production is structured in a way to cater for the entire 24 hours of the day; the reporting staff work on shifts to file reports for the web and cater to the teeming subscribers of the news brand.

“As it is now our digital culture, reporters file stories in real-time or at least within the shortest time possible after a news event happens. The first-to-get news to readers mantra has given us relevance in the news sector, increased web traffic, and engagements. The numbers of NEWSCLICKNG site users continue to grow (Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The medium witnessed over 52% increase between 2019 and September this year with page views and reaching over 12 million as of September this year alone.

“Today, NEWSCLICKNG has not only taken the lead in digital news reporting but also wears another badge of journalism honour as it has concluded plans to publish its first edition of a hardcopy, in respect of its high values for standard, professionalism and integrity.We still have a long way ahead and we are happy that our esteemed readers will still be there for us.”

Kindly Share This Story: