New COVID-19 Strain: NCDC insist travellers must follow protocol

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As a new strain of COVID-19 is reported in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has insisted that travellers must obey travel protocol, as the country awaits further guidance from the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Also in a series of tweets on the Agency’s official Twitter handle, the NCDC disclosed that they are currently studying the data in Nigeria, while awaiting directions from WHO on new strains causing COVID-19.

According to the tweets, “Travellers must test before travel, self isolate for seven days, get tested day 7 after arrival and avoid mixing with people & public settings until completed.

READ ALSO:

“We must all #TakeResponsibility to limit the spread of #COVID19 during the Christmas & New Year festivities, limit all non-essential travel especially from high-risk countries, limit person-to-person contact and always wear a face mask.”

The NCDC in the tweets also noted that the country, on Sunday, discharged 115 community recoveries in Kaduna State and 104 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Till date, Nigeria has recorded 77,933 confirmed cases, 67,784 discharged and 1,218 deaths across the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: