NEC: APC state Chairmen hail dissolution of structures as Eta kicks

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says, Buhari’s NEC meeting illegal, can’t expel him

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Forum of State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hailed the dissolution of all wards, states and national organs of the party, describing it as a welcome development.

Enugu State chairman of the party and Secretary of the Forum, Dr Ben Nwoye in is reaction said; “The decision to dissolve the Exco of the party was in the interest of the party. The outcome of the NEC meeting was in the interest of the party to further strengthen the party and further streamline the processes and solidify the party and by the time the Caretaker Committee finishes its work, we will have a more formidable party. We have more forward-looking and more progressive political party’.

Asked if that was the official position of the Forum amid reports of opposition by some states chairmen, Nwoye said; “I do not know where you got that information from. All I know is that this is the official position of the Forum”.

The National Executive Committee NEC of the APC had on Tuesday met at the State House and announced the dissolution of several party structures.

Illegal NEC

On his part, sacked National vice-chairman, South-South in the defunct National Working Committee NWC of the party, Mr Hilliard Eta described the NEC meeting as illegal.

” I am already in Court. The lawyers among them should have told them that they cannot make that pronouncement since I am in Court. Their action is a nullity because it is not even the NEC of the party that met. Their so-called acting National Secretary has no powers to convene NEC”, said Eta.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: