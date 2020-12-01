NDMPJD refutes claims against Siunoje

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger Delta Movement for Peace, Justice and Development, (NDMPJD) has refuted claims that David Kanebi Siunoje sponsored media attacks against Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Mr Paul Nmah.

A group, Niger Delta Economic and Social Justice Coalition (NDESC) had alleged that Siunoje was part of those who sponsored a media attack calling for Nmah’s sack.

An online media had published a story alleging discrepancies in Nmah’s names in his certificates. The said report had accused Nmah of not being forthcoming with the truth about his certificates and why he cannot visit the US and UK.

However, reacting, Nmah condemned the report and accused Siunoje of sponsoring the attack.

He also asserted that Siunoje was a fugitive of the law, who is currently on asylum in Canada.

Reacting in a statement, National Co-ordinator of NDMPJD, Comrade Oghenebrume Egbe said, “it is imperative that we bring to the notice of the general public that Chief Siunoje has no skeleton in his cupboard and has no case either civil or criminal to suggest his being labeled as a fugitive.”

On sponsoring the said articles and claiming responsibility for the media attacks as reported, Egbe said it was not only untrue, but fallacious and a complete evidence of criminality on the part of the authors.

The statement further read, “We will like to use this medium to charge Paul Nmah to please clear his name or resign and go face his issues and stop throwing needless tantrums on people not directly or indirectly associated to his travails.”

