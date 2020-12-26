Ndigbo deserve independent Ohanaeze — World Congress

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

As the election for a new set of leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo gains steam, the World Igbo Congress, WIC has advocated for an independent executive that will be free from encumberances.

The group said that it was with only an independent Ohanaeze leadership, devoid of dictatorship from state governors and other political interest groups, that Ndigbo will attain security and protection of it’s citizens.

WIC spokesman, Basil Onwukwe said that the group commends the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, for reconstitution of the electoral committee that will conduct the election of the new executive.

It however urged homeland Igbo stakeholders to elect a true and independent Ohanaeze, saying that “the security and protection of lives and properties in Alaigbo depends on the election of Igbo patriots into leadership.”

Ndukwu added that “It will be a tragic error and a monumental aberration not to recognize the urgency of the time and the need to elect a proven strong Igbo leader.”

He said that WIC is vehemently opposed to the selection of delegates for the election based on their political interest.

“This will not produce a true representation of Oha and Eze of our people. Ohanaeze is an Apex Igbo organization and the leadership deserves a true cultural configuration, the heads of the town unions and Eze in council must make up the voters.

“Our political elites are not expected to appoint the electorates in this election for a free and fair outcome.

“The south Eastern states governments have failed to provide a statutory funded Ohaneze and we are now the only region in Nigeria without a notable security apparatus to safeguard the life and properties of our people. The Igbo nation cannot be free unless independent Ohaneze is achieved,” Onwukwe said.

