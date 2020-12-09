Ndigbo community celebrates new milestone in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

The Igbo-speaking community in Lagos(ISCL), in what is described as first in its history, celebrates the unveiling of her proposed official secretariat in Lagos.

The proposed Igbo house will serve as the head office for all its operations, with the office of all its key executive members, while it will serve as a symbol of unity and growth for the large number of Igbos that reside in Lagos state.

The occasion which was done in a grand style had several dignitaries in attendance, while awards were given to illustrious sons and daughters of Ndigbo.

Giving his remark at the auspicious event, the President General, ISCL,Chief Sunday Udeh, said since his election one year ago, it is his vision to have a place where the Igbo community in Lagos can proudly their own.

He said; ‘I must say that it is with great joy that the entire Igbo speaking community in Lagos, under my leadership, for the first time in the history of this community will be gathering to celebrate this milestone of having an office and of the new Igbo house for its operations, before that, we operated from someone’s palace or from a hotel.’

‘’One year ago, I was elected into office as the president General of the community with a vision and mission to reposition the affairs of the community for the betterment of Ndigbo in Lagos state, to have a rallying point for all members in the twenty local government and thirty seven local council development areas of the state. To this end, I decided that, I must have a place as a secretariat which led tous renting a flat at No.6 Anjorin Street Lawanson. It is my wish to run a digitally equipped secretariat, and in doing so, it requires the support of every well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters in Nigerians at large.’

Unveiling of the proposed Igbo house today is very important as it is one of our cardinal agenda of our cardinal agenda of building the permanent site for the good running of the affairs of Ngigbo here in Lagos.’

