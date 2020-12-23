NDDC: Timi Frank commences legal action against FG over appointment of Sole Administrator

Kindly Share This Story:

Political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank has instituted a case against the Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC following his refusal to rescind its appointment of a Sole Administrator to pilot the affairs of the Commission.

Frank, in a statement, had warned the government against the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the NDDC as it is contrary to the Act establishing the intervention agency.

Frank, in a letter written to the President of the Nigerian Senate by the Law firm of Graylaw Solicitors; Legal, Corporate and Property Consultants and copies distributed to the media, is Protesting Against The Spending Of #453.2bn Being Approved 2020 Budget For The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) By Effiong Okon Akwa As Sole Administrator.

According to the letter; copies were also sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the decision by Mr. President to appoint Effiong Okon Akwa as Sole Administrator to “oversee the ongoing forensic audit of the Commission”, is alien, illegal, void and seriously offends the fine provisions of Section 2, 3 and 4 of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment Act, 2000”.

The letter further noted that there is no gainsaying the fact that the NDDC is a creation of law and cannot be operated based on the whims and caprices of President Muhammadu Buhari or any other person for that matter.

“That previous administrations allowed certain persons to act as Sole Administrator at different times while awaiting the confirmation of a Board, does not make the process legal in any manner whatsoever. What had happened in the past is simply a bad precedence set out of ignorance or negligence of the law and must not be allowed to continue. After all, illegality twenty years ago remains illegality today and forever”, the law firm stated.

The letter further cautioned that as lawmakers, the legislators must not allow themselves to be seen as lawbreakers, reminding that the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC)

(Establishment) Act, 2000 was enacted by the National Assembly and it is only natural that same be respected both in spirit and letters.

The law firm of Graylaw Solicitors therefore DEMAND that the President of the Senate should use his good office “as a matter of urgency STOP Effiong Okon Akwa from expending the approved #453.2 billion being 2020 Budget for NDDC or any part thereof for purposes of running affairs of the Commission”.

Similar letters addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Office of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

