NDDC: Itsekiri Youth faults appointment of sole administrator

The Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) has faulted the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, noting that the Act establishing the Commission does not accommodate the position of a sole administrator.

INYC made this disclosure in a statement signed by its president Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro on Thursday in Warri.

According to Agbateyiniro, “ Itsekiri National Youth Council in collaboration with other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region have mobilized and are preparing to shut down the headquarters of the NDDC in Port Harcourt by the first week of January 2021 if their demands are not given the needed attention by the Presidency.

“We are calling for the inauguration of a substantive board to give the Commission a genuine sense of direction.

“The action of the government is against the letters and spirit of the Act establishing the intervention agency.

“We have put together a formidable legal team to drag the government to court to seek redress against this aberration”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

