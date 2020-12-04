NDDC: Group petitions Buhari, warns against appointment of Sole Administrator

Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as ACT for Positive Transformation Initiatives, Friday petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop any plot to appoint a Sole Administrator that will run the commission.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kolawole Johnson, Mnipr, Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy & Planning, the group advised Buhari to reject any attempt whether secret or order wise of bringing in a Sole Administrator, noting that it is not known to the law setting up NDDC.

Read the full statement below:

“Civil Rights and advocacy group, ACT for Positive Transformation Initiatives, has raised alarm of a secret plot by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs to appoint a sole administrator to run the commission against the laws setting up the interventionist agency.

“Reports of a certain court order ‘sacking’ the present Interim Management Committee members of the NDDC surfaced in the media on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020. It is curious to note that the said order ‘restraining the IMC members from performing the functions of the board’ of NDDC was given on the 27th day of October, 2020 but kept under wraps for over one month, only to be let out few days to the next hearing date of December 8, 2020.

“While motives remain a source of concern, ACT has, again, stumbled on a sinister plan of bringing in a Sole Administrator using the suspicious judgement to pave way.

“If allowed, this singular step shall sink the commission further and ruin the chances of rewriting the dark history of the commission under the embattled minister.

“Billions have been reportedly squandered in the commission with noting to show. In an unprecedented manner, monies are moved out of the coffers of the commission for non-existing jobs, contract scams etc.

“The only way forward is the immediate constitution of a substantive board answerable to the President and the people.

“We call on the President to reject any maneuvering for the extension of the tenure of the present management, already indicted by the Senate probe report of July 23, 2020, or any attempt by the anybody to bring in a Sole Administrator. It is not known to the law setting up NDDC.

There is no other better time for the National Assembly to rise in defense of its functions and our laws, the tax payers look forward to this institution for hope, if any.”

