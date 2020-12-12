Ndah-Isaiah’s death, huge loss to media industry, Nigeria – Orji Kalu

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Ndah-Isaiah, as a huge loss to the media industry and Nigeria at large.

Kalu in a statement on Saturday in Abuja extolled the virtues of the deceased.

He stressed that the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a patriotic statesman and detribalised Nigerian with passion for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

He lauded the worthy legacies of the late publisher and admonished family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain his good deeds.

Kalu noted that the late media guru contributed immensely to the media industry locally and internationally.

The chief whip of the senate, also commiserated with people and government of Niger, adding that the late Ndah-Isaiah was a notable figure beyond the media industry.

“The passing of the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Ndah-Isaiah, is a big loss to Nigeria.

“The deceased played various roles in nation-building as a columnist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. The late publisher was dogged, humble, forthright and consistent.

“His invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation and emulation. The late media guru, no doubt, will forever be remembered for his good legacies,” Kalu said.

Kalu, who also condoled with Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and other stakeholders in the media industry, prayed God to rest the soul of Nda-Isaiah and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

