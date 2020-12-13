Ndah Isaiah: Journalism world has lost a trail blazer – Olawepo-Hashim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, businessman and Presidential Candidate in 2019,has said that the death of Mr. Sam Ndah Isaiah, publisher of the Leadership stable of newspapers, has not only deprived the journalism profession of a committed and patriotic hand, but a Nigerian of repute whose contributions to national development within the period he lived, were of inestimable value.

He said in a statement, that “as a believer in God Almighty, I cannot question why such a person full of ideas for a much better Nigeria would die, so soon. The consolation, however, was that he was very visible on the political landscape and his activities towards nation building, would ever be cherished.”

“I’ve personally lost a friend.” “Sam was a friend, a brother and ally. He was a fair minded man and kind. With him and our mutual friend, the late Governor of Niger state, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure, we once worked together to create bridge of understanding across big divides. I am happy Sam died an accomplished personality having established numerous businesses that brought people from diverse backgrounds, working together for a greater Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

“We had a common goal. We wanted to offer leadership at the highest level in Nigeria. He would always be remembered as a democrat, a man of uncommon courage who never hid his passion and love to offer leadership to his motherland.”

“As we mourn the death of this great man, I pray Almighty God will continue to strengthen his family. To the wife and children, his larger family and the business organization he left behind, and to the Nupe Kingdom where he was the title holder of Kakaki Nupe, may Almighty God give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

“The Journalism world has lost a trail blazer, a pharmacist who became an excellent journalist, Nigeria has indeed, lost a bridge builder and supporter of good ideas.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: