Nda-Isaiah’s death regrettable ― Gov Ishaku

***Condoles his family

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has described the sudden death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership Newspapers as regrettable.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku said the hardworking entrepreneur’s death at 58 was premature.

He noted that the publishing conglomerate of Nda-Isaiah was one of the nation’s pride and urged the family and associates of the late publisher to take solace in his achievements.

According to the statement, “Nda-Isaiah was a highly talented, hard-working and focused entrepreneur whose publishing conglomerate is today the pride of the nation.

“His newspaper titles have also been a vocal voice in advancing the country’s quest for a durable democratic culture.

“Nda-Isaiah’s death at the age of 58 is premature, sad, and regrettable.

“I urge his family members, his friends, and colleagues at Leadership Newspapers to take solace in the fact that he achieved so much within his short span of life.”

