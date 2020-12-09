National Minimum wage: Benue Govt, organized labour reach agreement

Kindly Share This Story:

…payment commences immediately

By Peter Duru

Benue State government is to immediately commence the implementation of the N30,000 National Minimum Wage for civil servants on grade levels one to six.

This was part of the agreement reached at the end of meeting between the negotiating team of state government and the leadership of organized labour held Wednesday in Makurdi.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor who briefed journalists at the end of a meeting which had Governor Samuel Ortom in attendance said “implementation starts immediately but we agreed that consequential adjustments for civil servants on grade levels seven and above should be put on hold to allow government conclude the ongoing cleansing of the state’s payroll after which negotiations would resume.

“The Labor leaders and unions are part of the cleanup committee where we are addressing issues of ghost workers, excessive allowances and others to drive down our wage bill so we are serious with that assignment,” the SSG said.

State Chairman Joint Negotiations Councils 1, 2 and 3, Comrade Ojema Ojotu in a remark said the union leaders agreed with the state government based on current realities including economic recession which had resulted to a drop in revenue accruals from federation account and the ongoing cleaning up of the payroll.

He stated that labour unions were keenly following the cleaning exercise and were optimistic it would yield positive results, stressing that it was actually worrisome for the wage bill to keep increasing when civil servants had retired with deaths also recorded.

Comrade Ojotu who acknowledge that union leaders were part of the payroll cleaning exercise expressed their faith in the interim agreement with the state government, adding however that they would not hesitate to put forward a reminder at the appropriate time.

He said, “one good thing about labour is that when you give us a statement and you are not living up to expectation, we have an option to call you and remind you and when not satisfied, we will fall back on our last resort, which is strike.”

