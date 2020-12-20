National Identity Number is free says FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has said that issuance of National Identition Number (NIN) was at no cost to Nigerians as the cost of the registration was being shouldered by the government.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, said this following complains from some applicants who alleged that they were being asked to pay for the service.

READ ALSO Governor Emmanuel reiterates commitment to development of MSMEs in Akwa Ibom

The Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the minister, Dr Femi Adeluyi, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“ The National Identity Number is completely free for all Nigerians and legal residents with Resident Permit from the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The National Identity Number is the right of every citizen, based on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Act 2007, ” he said.

The Minister said he had instructed the Director-General of NIMC to investigate the allegations with a view to bringing the perpetrators, if any, to book.

“The Director-General will also provide a platform for such allegations to be reported,” Pantami added.

He commended the sacrifice of the Management and staff of NIMC who have carried out their assignment conscientiously during, and even outside, working hours.

He disclosed that the ministry was working to ensure the conditions of service and welfare of the staff were favourable.

Pantami reiterated the ministry’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their National Identity Number.

Kindly Share This Story: