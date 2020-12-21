National directive: Lagos APC swears in 37 members caretaker committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has sworn-in a 37 care-taker committee members inline with the directive of the national caretaker committee.

The ceremony which was performed by a legal practitioner, Mrs. Abimbola Oladigbolu, was witnessed by the state caretaker chairman, Tunde Balogun who earlier had his inauguration.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr. Seye Oladejo, on Monday, the state caretaker chairman, congratulated all the members on their renewed mandate and admonished them to work assiduously to uphold their oath of office.

He therefore, urged them to ensure the success of the up-coming membership/revalidation exercise.

The caretaker chairmen of the local governments were earlier sworn-in and directed to do same in their various local governments and wards.

Recall that the APC National Executive Committee, NEC, at its December 8, 2020 meeting dissolved all the party`s organs from states to ward levels.

The NEC consequently directed members of the dissolved organs to serve as caretaker committee members until new leaders were elected at the party`s congress.

Vanguard News Nigeria

