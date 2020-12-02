Nasarawa Traditional Council honours Osinbajo with ‘Leader, Captain’ title

Kindly Share This Story:

Emir of Lafia says: We will follow you wherever you go

VP describes State’s infectious diseases centre landmark, proof of Nigeria’s greatness

Attends state’s Job fair, urges youths to leverage on technology for development

Pays condolence visit to wife of late APC State chairman

Just after the Nasarawa State Traditional Council conferred on him the title of Madagun Jihar Nasarawa meaning the Leader and Captain, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo proceeded to commission what is considered a world-class infectious diseases diagnostic and research in the State.

According to him the conceptualization and completion of the world-class centre for infectious diseases diagnosis and research, wholly by indigenous experts is a landmark achievement and yet another proof that Nigeria can be ranked among great and prosperous nations.

Prof. Osinbajo made the observation Monday in Lafia at the inauguration of the Nasarawa State Infectious Diseases Diagnostic and Research Centre, which was part of activities scheduled for his one-day visit to the State.

According to the Vice President, “the Nasarawa Infectious Diseases, Diagnostic and Research Centre is a landmark achievement. There is no question at all that, anywhere in the world, this type of achievement deserves to be celebrated. This is not just some Mickey mouse, tiny club achievement. This is a phenomenal achievement in technology terms, and it was done and fulfilled by Nigerians, and done here in Nigeria.”

Speaking about the significance of the new diagnostic and research centre, the Vice President said, “perhaps, the most important lesson is that this country has everything that it takes to be the best anywhere in the world. We have everything it takes. We have talents. We have men and women of vision, and we have all of the resources that it takes to be just as good as any country, anywhere in the world.”

Continuing, he noted that, “as we have heard, the centre here comprises a bio-safety level-three laboratory, a molecular biology laboratory and infectious diseases isolation unit, and an epidemiology unit as well. And we are told that these are top of the class, first-rate facilities that you could find anywhere in the world.”

ALSO READ:

Urging Nigerians not to despair, but to remain faithful as the President remain committed to addressing present challenges, Professor Osinbajo assured that Nigeria will overcome the problems, noting that “just as the scripture says that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning, I am very assured and continually assured by the people of this country, by the kind of leadership that we have in our President, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is focused. I want to say that I am reassured that the dawn for this country is coming.

“Our greatness is only hidden slightly now by the clouds, but these clouds will clear. And what we will see for ourselves, is a great nation, the nation that God has purposed us to be. And one of the things that tell us that so eloquently is what we are here to commission today.”

Professor Osinbajo also stated that the Buhari administration will continue to make efforts to improve security in the country, even as he condoled with victims of the recent terrorist attack on a farming community in Borno.

“It is a major tragedy; it’s a very unfortunate thing and our hearts are with the family of those who were killed in such a terrible manner. We are very confident and the Federal Government will continue to do what it needs to do especially in terms of trying to ensure security in the Northeast and all over Nigeria,” the VP stated when accosted by reporters earlier on his arrival in Lafia.

Earlier on arrival in Nasarawa State, the Vice President, on a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Emir of Lafia, was conferred with the traditional title of Madugu Jihan Nasarawa by the Emir, HRH, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad.

While commending the Nasarawa State traditional council for the honour of the title, Prof. Osinbajo noted that though “our country is in a period of great challenges because of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and also on the aspect of security, this is a time of great opportunity; everywhere we look, the potential is there and we surely can reap this potential.”

He noted that his visit to Nasarawa State was in support of the State’s realization of its aspirations of becoming a better place.

His words: “We are here to do a number of things just as the governor has said. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have realized the importance of healthcare and there is no gainsaying the fact that we need more sophisticated institutions, better equipped medical facilities; we just need more and more.”

In his remark, the Emir stated the traditional title conferred on the Vice President followed due consultation with the state traditional council, describing Prof. Osinbajo as worthy recipient of the title.

He said: “After due consultations with all brothers that are seated, we have decided to confer on you a traditional title, please accept it. And the title that is carefully selected, in Hausa, it is called Madugu Jihan Nasarawa.

“Madugu means a leader and a captain. Today, you are the captain of Nasarawa State; as you pilot the affairs of Nigeria, you also pilot the affairs of Nasarawa State as the captain of the state.

“As from today, we will continue to follow you wherever you go as our leader and the captain of the state. Thank you for accepting this honour and I will take this singular privilege to decorate you a little with some part of this traditional title conferred on you.”

At the graduation of 80 participants of the Nasarawa State ‘Job fair for employability and entrepreneurship’, the Vice President, while commending the state government and the participants, advised the beneficiaries to leverage the opportunities offered by the training especially in adding value in whatever they would be involved in.

Prof. Osinbajo encouraged youths in the state to always leverage technology in their attempt to find solutions to challenges facing them.

The Vice President accompanied by Governor Abdullahi Sule, former Governor Tanko Almakura and others, also paid a condolence visit to the wife and family of the slain APC State Chairman, Mr Philips Shekwo, assuring the widow that “we will have you and the children in mind.”

On the Vice President’s entourage to Nasarawa State were former governors, Tanko Almakura and Abdullahi Adamu; Minister of State, Science and Technology, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi; Political Adviser to the President, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: