Nasarawa LG polls to gulf N600m ― NASIEC Chairman

By David Odama, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission ( NASEIC) said Thursday that it will spend the sum of N600m in 2021 to conduct Local government election slated for February 27th, 2021.

Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Ayuba Usman Wandai, disclosed this when the Commission appeared before the State House of Assembly Committee on NASIEC, Multilateral Cooperation and Community Development to defend its 2021 budget proposal.

Usman Wandai said that the commission is working hard towards ensuring the conduct of the local government poll in the state.

” We have proposed N600m for the conduct of local government election which will hold on February 27th, 2021. We are still within the law to conduct the local government poll in the state”.

” We have planned to train the 13 local government Chairmen and 147 councillors when elected during the election, ” he said.

Usman Wandai appreciated the committee for supporting the activities of the commission and called for its sustenance.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Mohammed Okpoku, assured the commission of the House support and urged the management of the commission to be up and doing in taking the commission to the greater height in the state as the house was ready at all time to ensure that the commission succeeds in the conduct of the LG polls.

Meanwhile, the management of UNICEF led by the Coordinator of UNICEF in the stateYakubu Mohammed also defended the agency’s 2021 budget proposal assuring that UNICEF would continue to intervene in health, water sanitation, basic education and child protection among others for the overall development of communities in the state.

The management of the Nasarawa state Community and Social Development Agency ( NSCDA) led by its General Manager, Ahmed SaiduEy-Shaa, appeared before the committee to defend its 2021 budget proposal.

Saidu Ey-Shaa said that NSCDA is a world bank assisted projects aimed at reducing poverty and improving on the health and standard of living of the rural dwellers.

The general manager solicited for the support of the committee to enable it to succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

