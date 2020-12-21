Nasarawa Assembly passes 2021 budget N115.72bn into law

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Monday, passed into law N115. 72bn 2021 appropriation.

It would be recalled that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule had on November 17th, 2020 presented the 2021 budget proposal of N112. 92bn to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who announced the passage of the bill into law during the house proceeding in Lafia said the 2021

budget, was also jerked up by only N2.8bn from the initial N112.92bn presented for approval by governor Abdullahi Sule.

“It is very expedient for the House to review some allocations because of their importance such as the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and medical school cause the increase of their allocation . This and many other factors necessitated the increase.

” A Bill for a law to Authorize the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Appropriation) the sum of N115, 722, 814, 643.31k only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months.

According to the speaker, Commencing from 1st January, 2021 and ending 31st December, 2021

N53, 464,156, 917 only is allocated as recurrent expenditure and N55, 240,925,695 only as capital expenditure.

while the sum of N7,017,732,031 only is earmarked as Consolidated Revenue funds Charges.

The speaker thanked the members for supporting and giving their much needed cooperation to allow the bill pass into third reading, and then directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for governor’s assent.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga, moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law, which was seconded by Hon Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of the House.

